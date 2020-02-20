|
Arlo Adell Tucker
Salem - Arlo Adell Tucker, age 82, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born in Bentley, North Dakota on March 8, 1937 to Julius and Genevieve (Remillard) Flater. She and her family later moved to Oregon, where Arlo graduated from Milwaukie High School. She married James "Jim" Tucker on July 12, 1956. Together they raised two children.
Arlo was the wife of a career military veteran. She and Jim lived in Japan, Alaska, and various places in Oregon and Washington. They moved to Salem in 1974. At that time, they became the managers of Village East Courts, which lasted for almost 40-years.
Arlo is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Tucker; her children, James "Jim" (Sherri) Tucker II and Vicki Tucker; her grandchildren, Jessica Tucker (Zach Norwood) and Shannon (Mike) Baldwin; and her great-grand-daughter, Olivia Grace Baldwin.
A visitation for Arlo will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302. A Celebration of Life will occur Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302, with a reception immediately following. A committal service will occur later that day from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd, Portland, OR 97086.
