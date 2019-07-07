Arlyce "Peggy" Burke



Salem - April 18, 1931- June 30, 2019



Arlyce Janet Klampe was born to Orville and Gladys Klampe in Clark, South Dakota on April 18, 1931. Her midwife named her Peggy, which she went by throughout most of her life.



In 1937 along with her older brother Verle her parents moved to Lake Labish to farm onions. After settling in Oregon four more siblings were born. While attending Hazel Green school Peggy helped on the farm and cared for her twin brothers Maurice and Marvin and the little ones Nyles and Loren.



After graduating from Salem High School Peggy met Frank Burke on a blind date. They soon married on August 25, 1949 raising their children Douglas and Pamela in south Salem. The family spent many weekends camping in central Oregon and Detroit Lake. Frank and Peggy were members of the North Santiam Sportsman Club where they camped, boated and fished with many of their lifelong friends. "Arlyce Lake" in central Oregon was named for her.



Always a lady, Arlyce fittingly sold Avon in the 60's and 70's. However it was her inner beauty that shined through. In her unwavering positive way she made every effort to be the peacemaker. By example Peggy taught us compassion, dignity, and gratitude; traits that we will carry on in her honor.



Peg was a skilled homemaker and seamstress, and grew beautiful roses. She was a dedicated friend and a wonderful neighbor to many in the Laurel Springs and Battlecreek neighborhoods. Peg was a member of the OSU Extension Service and South Salem Seniors.



After Frank's retirement they made several trips across the U.S. in their RV and traveled to Mexico, Canada, Hawaii and the Oregon coast. They enjoyed taking the grandchildren camping and fishing. Grandma Peggy will be remembered for her delicious fried chicken and picking raspberries, blueberries and cucumbers in her immaculate garden. She also made the perfect grilled cheese sandwich, cut in 1/4ths, diagonally, just the way kids like.



As Peggy's dementia progressed she decided to go by her given name Arlyce. With Frank by her side, she showed us how to be strong in accepting her destiny.



She was preceded in death by Frank M. Burke her husband of 68 years, all of her siblings, and an older sister Carolyn who died as a baby.



Arlyce leaves behind her son Douglas & wife Donna Burke of Ventura, CA; daughter Pamela & husband Vaughn Berger of Salem, OR; grandchildren Emrance Berger, Spencer Burke, Kyla & husband Evan Smith; and great-grandson EmRance Michael Smith. She was known as Aunt Peggy to several nieces and nephews.



A heartfelt thank you (& a hug around the neck) to the Meadow Creek community, Willamette Valley Hospice, Kelley at Senior One Source, and all the caregivers, family and friends that helped guide Arlyce through her final journey.



The love that she is will always be in the hearts of those who love her.



A gathering in honor of Frank and Peggy will be held this fall.



Please email [email protected] for information.



Donations can be made to:



Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St NW, Salem, OR 97304



South Salem Senior Center, 6450 Fairway Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306



Oregon ., 1650 NW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97209



City View Funeral Home is handling the arrangement. Published in StatesmanJournal from July 7 to July 14, 2019