CORNWELL'S WOODBURN COLONIAL CHAPEL - Woodburn
390 North 2nd Street
Woodburn, OR 97071
(503) 981-7771
Armella Marie Doubrava

Armella Marie Doubrava Obituary
Woodburn - Armella Marie Doubrava was born on August 17, 1928 in Canute, Oklahoma and died on March 8, 2020 in Woodburn, Oregon.

When Armella was seven years old, her family moved to Oregon, and she spent her childhood in Stayton and later Salem. In 1954, she married Louis Doubrava, and they made their home on a farm in Hubbard, Oregon where they raised six children.

Survivors include husband, Louis; children, Emily (Clarence) Splonski, Ray (Allen), Dave, Ed (Kris), Ken (Shari), Theresa (Walt) Markee; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two sisters, Willette Steele and Winona Suing. Armella was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Alphonse Edler and brother, Bud Edler.

Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. with mass following on Friday, March 13 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Woodburn. Internment will be at St. Luke Cemetery. Arrangements are by Simon Cornwell Colonial Chapel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
