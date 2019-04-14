ARNOLD JENSEN



SALEM - Arnold J. Jensen, 93, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. Arnold was born and grew up on the family farm in Marshfield Township near Tyler, MN, a Danish community, on July 31, 1925 to Jens Christian Jensen and Marie C. (Oerter) Jensen. He was the middle child of eleven children, having nine sisters and one brother. When he was 11 his father passed away and he and his siblings helped his mom keep the farm going.



Arnold joined the Army in December of 1944 and served with the 41st Sunset Armored Division until he was discharged in April, 1947. He served in the Pacific in Mindanao and as part of the occupational force in Japan as a cook. After returning home he did cement work and worked at the Farmers Produce Market. He and Joyce Reinke were married on July 16, 1949 in Tyler. Their son, Lonnie, was born in 1952 and in 1955 they purchased the Farmers Produce Market. Tired of the cold weather, they moved to Salem, OR in the spring of 1963. Arnold worked for the Salem-Keizer School District in the maintenance department until his retirement in 1987.



After retirement Arnold and Joyce traveled the west in their RV and took many trips to visit family in Minnesota. He enjoyed working outside and always was willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it. Tuesdays would find him at his church, Holy Cross Lutheran, working with the Tuesday Crew on projects that needed done. He was a jack-of-all trades and could figure out how to accomplish almost any task. He and Joyce celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before her death in January 2015.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, his parents, his brother Raymond, and eight of his sisters; Elma Sorensen, Ellen Jensen, Norma Brue, Myrna Lund, Agneta Koch, Lorraine Jensen, Margie Moberg and Lois Barck. He is survived by his sister Anitra Schardin (Baltic, SD), son Lonnie (Margo) Jensen of Salem, OR, granddaughters, Erin (Tyler) Radniecki of Corvallis, OR and Laura (Ricky) Kittelson of Dallas, OR, and his great grandchildren, Cory Kittelson, Molly Kittelson and Mason Radniecki. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1998 Lansing Ave NE Salem. Arnold's family would like to especially thank the staff and his friends at The Woods Assisted Living for their care and friendship. Contributions in his name can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Willamette Valley Humane Society. Arrangements by Restlawn Funeral Home.