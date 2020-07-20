Arnold L. Pederson
Dallas - Arnold (Arnie) Lee Pederson was born August 21st, 1950 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Walter Lorence Pederson and Agnes Ellen Anderson. The family moved to Salem, Oregon in the spring of 1957. He graduated from McNary High School in 1969. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Quebec, Canada for two years. Arnie was an active member of the church and served in various positions/callings throughout the years. He married, Linda LuAnn Lamping, September 27th, 1975 in the Cardston, Alberta, Temple. Arnie and Linda purchased a small farm and moved to Dallas, Oregon in 1976.
Arnie joined Judson's Plumbing as an apprentice and worked many years for them. He earned his Journeyman's License in 1977. In March of 2004 he started, A. Pederson's Plumbing Inc., his three sons have all joined him in the family plumbing business.
Arnie loved his family farm. He enjoyed raising beef cattle and hay in the fields. He built a large pond with help from a good friend and stocked it with trout for the children to catch.
Arnie loved to fish on the Oregon Coast, hunt in the Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon and hike in the Eagle Cap Wilderness with the Boy Scouts and his sons. In retirement he enjoyed an ultimate outdoor experience in Alaska by visiting the 49th state with family and friends.
Arnie is survived by his wife, Linda and seven children, Kenneth (Jodi), Laura (Joseph), David (Charlene), Steven (Felicia), Rebecca (Brad), Michelle and Katie. He is also survived by his brother, Charles. He will be greatly missed by so many as he was an amazing, devoted and deeply loved husband, father and grandfather.
Viewing will be from 4:00 to 8:00pm Friday, July 24th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A graveside service will begin at 2:00pm Saturday, July 25th in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com