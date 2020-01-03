|
Arol Masters
Born August 29, 1934 to Aaron and Fern Masters of Sunnyside, Washington. Arol Masters passed away in Salem on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 85.
Arol is survived by his wife Mae, sister Gay Masters, daughter Megan Rutz of Tigard, sons Clark (Patty) of Redmond and Blair (Karthi) of Nashville, Tennessee, 6 grandchildren: Molly, Sam, Kristy (David), Elijah, Tyler and Davey. He was predeceased by his parents and son-in-law, Stuart.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00am at Capitol Manor, 19555 Salem-Dallas Hwy, Salem, OR 97304. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name to the Capitol Manor Scholarship Fund.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020