Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Arol Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arol Masters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arol Masters Obituary
Arol Masters

Born August 29, 1934 to Aaron and Fern Masters of Sunnyside, Washington. Arol Masters passed away in Salem on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 85.

Arol is survived by his wife Mae, sister Gay Masters, daughter Megan Rutz of Tigard, sons Clark (Patty) of Redmond and Blair (Karthi) of Nashville, Tennessee, 6 grandchildren: Molly, Sam, Kristy (David), Elijah, Tyler and Davey. He was predeceased by his parents and son-in-law, Stuart.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00am at Capitol Manor, 19555 Salem-Dallas Hwy, Salem, OR 97304. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name to the Capitol Manor Scholarship Fund.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now