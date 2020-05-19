Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Arthur Endresen

Arthur Endresen

Silverton - Arthur Endresen, 93, passed away May 16, 2020 at his home near Silverton. Art was born April 25, 1927 in Boring, Oregon. He graduated from Gresham High School and entered the Merchant Marines in 1944, serving through World War II. He married Lois Barnes and moved to Silverton in 1947, where he farmed and raised his family. After retirement he and Lois spent much of their time at their cabin on Quesnel Lake in BC, Canada. Lois preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by his son Mark (Anita) of Prineville and daughters Anne Monteith (David) and Julie Birch (Mike) both of Silverton. He was a wonderful father and will be greatly missed. Arrangement by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 19 to May 20, 2020
