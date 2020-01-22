|
Arthur L. Gregg
Arthur L. Gregg, 100, was born in a farm house at Palmyra, Ohio on February 16, 1919 to Howard and Lillie Gregg. He died of natural causes at home in Silverton, Oregon on January 15, 2020. His was a life well lived. Art left Ohio State University to join the US Army Air Corp in May 1941 where he served as a P-40 pilot in the China, Burma, India theater and attained the rank of Captain. He was credited with 69 missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross. He returned home and purchased a farm where he spent his life until retirement. The community was served by him as a board member for the rural fire district, trustee for Middlebury township, and board member of the soil conservation district. He was also active in the Palmyra Church of Christ in teaching and leadership. Upon retirement in 1994 he and his wife, Marguerite moved to Silverton where he enjoyed golfing, skiing, and serving as a volunteer at the hospital. He is survived by his son Charles (Joyce) Gregg of Springfield Ohio, daughter Ann (Le) Snelling of Silverton, stepdaughter-in-law Ruth Ewers of Salt Lake City, brothers Stanley and Carrol of Ohio. There are 7 surviving grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. His parents, sister Beulah Shaffer (1993), wife Marguerite (2004), and stepson James Ewers (2019) preceded him in death. Internment will be at Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mission Fund of Silverton First Baptist Church or Willamette Valley Hospice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 25 at the Silverton First Baptist Church at 10:30 am.
