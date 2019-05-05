|
Arthur Lee Sacher
Silverton - Arthur Lee Sacher was born May 31, 1929 in Silverton, Oregon, the only child of A.H. "Dutch" Sacher and Hilda Larson Sacher. He passed on to heaven April 29, 2019. His childhood was spent on the farm in the Silverton Hills where he enjoyed exploring the hills and creeks and canyons. At the age of 16, he graduated from Silverton High School and went to work farming and logging with his dad.
In January of 1949 Art married his high school sweetheart Jean Rossell and they set up housekeeping on their own farm. They raised strawberries for many years and then Christmas trees. In later years he owned Sacher Logging which he and his son Kurt operated for many years.
Art and Jean had 4 children. Their lives revolved around the farm, extended family and their church. In the early years camping and fishing were their vacations. Art loved deer and elk hunting and had some beautiful trophies to show for it. He also loved sports. He and Jean followed their son Kurt's wrestling and Kurt's sons' wrestling for many years over many miles. He was a big fan of the Oregon Ducks, rarely missing a televised event, especially football!
Art had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He loved to make Jean and the kids laugh! Some of his "Spoonerisms" are legendary in the family, forever remembered with a giggle. He was a strong, but soft-hearted, generous man; a loving husband, son and father; a voracious reader; a lover of music and the outdoors; a fan of every one of his grandchildren and above all, a believer in Jesus Christ and His promise of eternal life.
Art was preceded in death by his son Kurt and, just last year, by Jean, his wife of 69 years. He is survived by daughters Linda Meade (Dale) and Laurie Mulkey (Alan), both of Silverton, and Heather Peterson (Todd) of Tualatin. He leaves 10 grandchildren: Erin Maupin, Katie Vinson, Kylie Ratliff; Tara Baldridge, Molly Hlavinka, Samantha Wiegand; Cody and Bridger Sacher, and Caleb and Maddie Peterson. He also leaves 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. We will sorely miss him but we know he's in heaven with Mom and we will see them again!
We would like to express our thanks to the wonderful staff at Bonaventure Salem whom he cared a lot for and who cared so well for him.
There will be a public viewing on Friday, May 10th from 4 - 7 pm at Unger Funeral Chapel, 299 Mill St., Silverton. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 11th at 4:30 pm, followed by a light meal, at Silver Creek Fellowship, 822 Industrial Way NE, Silverton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Art's memory to Drakes Crossing Fire District, 19364 Powers Creek Loop Rd. NE, Silverton, OR 97381.
