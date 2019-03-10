|
|
Arvilla Palmer
Salem - Arvilla Clara Palmer passed away on December 29, 2018 in Salem, Oregon at age 93. Arvilla was born on June 17, 1925 in Seattle, Washington to Joseph and Marie (Hughey) Krostag, she was one of six children. She married Leroy William Palmer on June 14, 1957 in Tillamook, Oregon. They had one son, Wayne Lloyd Palmer who was born on May 2, 1958 and passed away on September 7, 1989. All through her life Arvilla loved children and babies; she was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. Arvilla was deeply religious and went to church whenever she could find someone to drive her and always remained deeply faithful.
Arvilla always stayed active and busy, she loved to paint by numbers, play cards and do puzzles. Living on the Oregon coast she found fishing and camping enjoyable. She loved anything "country" like horses, western movies, Roy Rodgers and Dale Evans. Arvilla also had a good sense of humor and one of her favorite comedians was Lucille Ball. Two places that she looked forward to visiting was the Tillamook County Fair and the casino.
All through her life Arvilla enjoyed scrapbooking; she would chronicle anything or anyone that touched her life. She took great detail to capture the special moments or people and saved everything in her books. She would often ask anyone who visited her to give her their autograph.
For most of her life she lived in Netarts and Tillamook but for the last 30 years in Salem until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son and all her brothers and sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held March 23, 2019 at 2 PM at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019