Aubriel L. Haskett



August 9, 1995 to November 2, 2020



Aubriel was born in Silverton, Oregon August 9th, 1995 to Jason and Shawna Haskett To describe her as a bull-headed wild child would have been an understatement to say the least. Anyone who'd spent time with her would tell you she was the type of person who always had the energy, time, perseverance and most of all general willingness to help those she loved, no matter the cost to herself. They say the star that burns twice as bright burns half as long and tragically she was taken too soon one late November night. She is survived by her loving siblings, family and friends both new and old, close and distant. Though there aren't words to make it better, no way to make the wrong right again her loved ones take comfort in knowing she truly lived her life by her own rules and blazing her own trails. A trail she'd want people to look back on with the love and warmth which she greeted everyday. She is survived by her Father Jason Haskett Scotts Mills, Mother Shawna Slover Silverton, Brothers Andy Slover Salem, Aaron Adalpe Silveron, Austin Haskett Fort Lewis Washington and sister Adrienne Haskett Silverton.



Services will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store