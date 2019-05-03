Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey A. Berry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey A. Berry Obituary
Audrey A. Berry

Salem - Audrey A. Berry of Salem, OR passed away on 4/26/19 she was 83. She was born 4/24/36 in Casper, WY.

She was married to Paul Berry for 65 years and raised 10 children and had many grandkids and great grandkids. She was an amazing wife and mother and grandma. Audrey was compassionate and endearing and had a smile and spirit you couldn't forget. She loved art and was a vivacious reader. She will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.