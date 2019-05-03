|
|
Audrey A. Berry
Salem - Audrey A. Berry of Salem, OR passed away on 4/26/19 she was 83. She was born 4/24/36 in Casper, WY.
She was married to Paul Berry for 65 years and raised 10 children and had many grandkids and great grandkids. She was an amazing wife and mother and grandma. Audrey was compassionate and endearing and had a smile and spirit you couldn't forget. She loved art and was a vivacious reader. She will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 3, 2019