Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1400 Western Ave
Stayton, OR
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1400 Western Ave
Stayton, OR
1927 - 2019
Aumsville - Audrey Jeanelle Scott (Crabtree) passed early on the morning of August 11, 2019 in Dallas, Oregon. She was born in the family home on March 8, 1927 in Independence, Oregon to Lura V. Hayes and James Monroe Crabtree. She was a solace to all who knew her.

Audrey graduated from Independence High School in 1945. She married Clarence Scott after he came home from WWII on May 1, 1947. She loved singing and dancing. She took up painting in the late 1970's. She enjoyed canning, digging in her flower beds and loving on her family. Audrey and Clarence lived in Oregon, New Mexico, Texas, Montana, Costa Rica and Honduras.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Dale Scott; her son, James Scott; her son-in-law Gary Bates (Barbara); grandson, Scott Bates and great granddaughter, Calli Federico.

She is survived by Barbara Bates of Aumsville, Deborah Rackley (Mike) of Dallas, Steven Scott of Albuquerque, NM, Jeanelle Scott of Aumsville, Mike Scott of Aumsville, and Lisa Gonzalez (Roberto) of Bluffdale, UT as well as twenty-five grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Her services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1400 Western Ave, Stayton, OR, on August 24 at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing at 9:30 a.m.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019
