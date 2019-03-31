Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Aurilie Marie Olson


Aurilie Marie Olson Obituary
Aurilie Marie Olson

Mt. Angel - She was the oldest of four children born to John and Elizabeth (Warner) Faust, on April 14, 1926 in Reading, PA., and passed away March 26, 2019 in Mt. Angel, OR.

She graduated from Reading high school in 1943 and moved to Long Beach, NY., the following year after her father joined the U.S. Navy. She was employed as a telephone operator when she met and married Rex Olson, who was also in the Navy. A son Barry was born in Reading, PA., in 1946. Following Rex's discharge from the service, a year later, daughter Ramona was born in Silverton, OR.

Aurilie was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and the IZAAK Walton League. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and TV.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Dawn Olson, Silverton, daughter Ramona (Tom) Barker of Sheridan, OR., a sister Agnus Faust of Reading, PA., 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex, son, Barry, brothers John Faust and Joseph Faust.

Memorial services will be determined later in the summer. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 10, 2019
