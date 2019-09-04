|
Barbara Adelle (Nee Strotbeck) Nusbaum
Silverton - Nusbaum, Barbara Adelle (Nee Strotbeck)- 86, of Silverton, OR 97381, passed away peacefully with family and her beloved cat Annie by her side on Friday, August 23, 2019.
My mom grew up on the "Jersey Shore" with her twin brother, Jack Strotbeck close by her side. She was an avid Sailor and Swimmer. It was not uncommon for her to be the furthest person out in the ocean whenever we went to the beach. One of her biggest achievements was being able to do 19 consecutive somersaults in our backyard pool!
She was a graduate of the Abington Nursing School in Pennsylvania. She worked as a Nurse for over 50 years in various capacities but I think her favorite Nursing Position was being the Emergency Room Supervisor at the Atlantic City Hospital; never a dull moment! (I'll never forget when I was in High School and Anthony Geary aka Luke from General Hospital came into the AC ER and my Mom gave me his discharge paper with his phone number on it. I thought that was really cool!)
My Mom was a long-time friend of Bill W. and helped many, many people through the devastation of Alcoholism into hope and the promise of joyful living. Nothing inspired her more than helping those with a broken wing. She will continue to be loved and celebrated by her four children: Johanna Moorer, Edwin Nusbaum, Tony Nusbaum, myself - Barbara Rivoli, her eight grandchildren and many friends.
For me she was the perfect, imperfect mother who gifted me with many invaluable lessons. I am more because of her. There will be a "Celebration of Life" sometime in September along the beach in Margate, NJ. If you would like more info please email [email protected]
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 4, 2019