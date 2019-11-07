|
Barbara Ann Erickson
Indio - Barbara Ann Erickson, a lifetime resident of the Salem-Keizer area passed away at her winter home in Indio, CA on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at the age of 89. She was surrounded with the love and comfort of her family.
Barbara was born on August 28, 1930 in Salina, Kansas to Nora and Lloyd Foreman. Barbara spent much of her childhood in Central America as her father was an Army Corp Civil Engineer working on the Pan-American Highway. She settled in Salem and married Eugene Erickson on October 1, 1950.
While raising four kids, Barbara worked as a Banking Manager. Her adventurous spirit lived within her until her last breath. She settled into retirement between Salem and her winter home in Indio, CA. Barbara had a passion for traveling, crafts, cooking and gardening. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her warm spirit.
Eugene her husband of fifty-five years preceded her in death in 2005. We are so happy they are finally back together. She is survived by her four children, Gary, Gregory, Steven and Susan; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and her cat Molly.
Barbara's final resting place will be with her husband Eugene, a Veteran of the Korean War at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to a charity that speaks to your heart.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019