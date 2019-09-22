|
Barbara Ann Freshour
Keizer - Barbara Ann Freshour was born April 13, 1942 in Sheboygan Wisconsin to Peter and Katherine Befus. She was the youngest of eleven children and had a bountiful curl on top of her head. She received Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age and dedicated her life to serving the Lord and ministering to people.
Barb met Ronald Gary Freshour while attending Biola and snuck her hand into his while out on an evening stroll. They married on December 28, 1963 and have held hands ever since. She was a loving and devoted mother of three, strongly influencing each of her children to develop their own relationship with Jesus, instilling in them the same passion she possessed for serving The Lord.
The Beloved role as "Grammy" was a natural overflow from Barbs love for God and family. Her six grandchildren greatly benefitted from her extravagant gift-giving, exuberant celebrations, and ever-present lip-stick smudges on their cheeks. Each of her six great-grandchildren had the privilege of being cradled in her arms. She was adored by numerous nieces and nephews affectionately known as "Auntie Barb". She was a fun and loyal sister, friend and neighbor.
Barb had a flare at making any holiday a festive occasion and Birthdays were celebrated with gusto. She was an amazing Hostess and all felt honored and cherished after being in her home. She seasoned her conversations with encouragement and humor but was also determined and direct. One rarely had to guess what she was thinking. She playfully sealed every good-bye with her mantra, "Love You More".
Family get-togethers brought much joy to Barb. She also enjoyed reading Christian Novels, planting flowers, cuddling her puppy Porter, and taking adventurous road trips with her husband. She worked secretarial positions at State Farm, OPEU, Pacific Stairs, and her long-standing Church Secretarial job at Halbert Baptist, currently home of New Harvest Church.
Barb died on September 12 at her home in Keizer Oregon surrounded by her husband and children listening to Hymns as she took her first steps into Heaven. Together, Ron and Barb have a Godly legacy of a family that loves the Lord. Everyone of their children and spouses, grandchildren and spouses love God and serve faithfully in their local church.
Barb is survived by her husband, Ron Freshour of Keizer Oregon. Son, Jeffrey and Mona of Madras Oregon. Daughter, Jayne and Ron Holmes of Keizer Oregon. Son, Joel and Melinda of Keizer Oregon. Six Grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren. Sister, Kathy and Harding Duerksen of Canton Kansas. Brother-In Laws, Jerry and Delphine Freshour of Monmouth Oregon, Lynn and Linda Freshour of Salem Oregon. Close Friend, Phyllis Allen. Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at New Harvest Church in Salem Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019