Barbara Anne Lappi



Barbara Anne Lappi, of Dallas, OR, passed away peacefully at the Salem Hospital from heart complications March 14, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born in Winnebago, NB to Laverle and McClintic Huffman. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Ron Lappi, and six children Steve, Mark, Kerry, Jeff, Glenn, and Laura; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Barbara always enjoyed cooking and family get togethers and created several of her own cookbooks. She was able to travel the US extensively and many interesting countries of the world that she always cherished. She especially enjoyed Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Scotland, Costa Rica, Australia, and New Zealand. She will be missed greatly by all her family and friends whose lives were better from knowing her love! A private memorial gathering is planned for this summer.









