Barbara Culbertson
Salem - 1931-2020
Barbara Jane Culbertson was born in Newport Oregon in April of 1931 and died in Salem Oregon on August 6, 2020. She was the daughter of Mary Jane (Henry) Byerley and Wesley Byerley. Barbara's family moved several times when she was young, finally settling in Salem where she graduated from Salem High School in 1949. Barbara married Hal Culbertson in 1949 and they lived in Salem until retirement when they moved to Waldport, Oregon. Barbara and Hal were married for 67 years until his death in 2016. Barbara was a homemaker most of her life with time spent helping in the family business, Acme Carpet Cleaning later renamed Culbertson's Cleaning Services. Barbara and Hal enjoyed traveling. She had many friends with whom she had lots of adventures. She loved to shop a bargain. She had many interests including painting and sculpting. Her paintings and sculptures now adorn the walls and tables of her family. Barbara will be missed by her sons, Michael Culbertson (JoAnn) and Guy Culbertson (Sue) and her grandchildren, Richard Culbertson, Erin Culbertson (Patrick Conrick), Meg Miller (Wayne), Kitri Maguire (Travis) and Alex Culbertson (Sarah). She also leaves 6 great-grandsons. Barbara is also survived by her two brothers, David Byerley and Tom Byerley, as well several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, brother Jack Byerley and one grandson. We would like to thank the staff of Windsong Memory Care at Eola Hills for their excellent and compassionate care of Barbara for the past 2 years. We would also like to thank Serenity Hospice and Senior Helpers for their support during the last 6 weeks. Due to the current restrictions in place because of Covid-19, no services are planned at this time. Donations may be made in support of Alzheimers research at: www.act.alz.org
.