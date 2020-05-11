|
Barbara Dahl
Silverton - Barbara Anne Dahl (Meeks) - May 8, 2020 SALEM - Barbara will be fondly remembered as a loving Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Barbara was born on August 13, 1935 to Harold and Jean (Hill) Meeks in Crockett, California. Barbara graduated from Salem High School in 1953 and later graduated from Providence Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. She worked her entire nursing career at Salem (Memorial) Hospital in the maternity ward. Barbara married Allen Robert Dahl of Silverton, Oregon on January 31, 1958; Allen preceded Barbara in death on February 25, 2010. Allen and Barbara loved spending time with their family, in the outdoors camping. She is survived by their three children, Bob, Nancy Myers (Michael) of Arlington, Virginia, and Gary; and granddaughter Michelle Evenhus (Duane) of Woodburn. A gravesite ceremony will be held for Barbara at Valley View Cemetery, Silverton, Oregon, where she will be interred next to Allen. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the in her honor. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
