Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Dahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Dahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Dahl Obituary
Barbara Dahl

Silverton - Barbara Anne Dahl (Meeks) - May 8, 2020 SALEM - Barbara will be fondly remembered as a loving Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Barbara was born on August 13, 1935 to Harold and Jean (Hill) Meeks in Crockett, California. Barbara graduated from Salem High School in 1953 and later graduated from Providence Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. She worked her entire nursing career at Salem (Memorial) Hospital in the maternity ward. Barbara married Allen Robert Dahl of Silverton, Oregon on January 31, 1958; Allen preceded Barbara in death on February 25, 2010. Allen and Barbara loved spending time with their family, in the outdoors camping. She is survived by their three children, Bob, Nancy Myers (Michael) of Arlington, Virginia, and Gary; and granddaughter Michelle Evenhus (Duane) of Woodburn. A gravesite ceremony will be held for Barbara at Valley View Cemetery, Silverton, Oregon, where she will be interred next to Allen. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the in her honor. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -