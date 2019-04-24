|
Barbara Ellen Allred Buccola
Silverton - Barbara Ellen Allred was born January 4, 1920 in Chicago, IL to George Allred and Barbara Jane DeMars. Soon afterward her parents divorced and she lived in a number of boarding houses. She spent much of her formative years in public libraries and theaters, finding escape and hope in books and the fantasy life of Hollywood actresses. She often spoke of her only friend from that period, Doris Lichtegarn, with whom Barbara had her first experience of being with a family.
At age nine Barbara was reunited with her mother. During the next five years they traveled from city to city with her brother Jim, and other relatives, looking for work. Their great dream was to move to California. After a year on the road with kids packed into a rear metallic rumble seat, they arrived in Los Angeles in 1934. Barbara graduated from Manual Arts High in Hollywood when she was 16, having attended 26 schools. While working at Kress's department store she met the love of her life, Loris Buccola.
Loris and Barbara were married in 1939, settled in Pasadena, California, and had nine children—eight boys and a girl. Barbara was known to say that rather than a family of nine, she had nine only children. Sons; Loris and Tom predeceased her. Remaining are Linda, Steve, Dan, Gene, Jerry, Jon, and Tony. Her children's spouses, whom she called 'in-loves' rather than 'in-laws', also felt her loving draft: Jane, Terry, Steven, Amy, Christine, Cande, Kay, Debbie, Sloan, and Breezy. Through them she leaves 32 grandchildren and a growing number of great-grandchildren.
After raising her family Barbara became active in the 2000-member Catholic Laywomen's Retreat Movement in Southern California. In 1970 she was chosen its General Chairwoman, organizing its annual retreat at the Century Plaza Hotel in Hollywood. In 1975 Barbara and Loris moved to Silverton, Oregon. They enjoyed square-dancing and sharing life together. She became secretary at the Benedictine Junior Seminary and Retreat House in Mt. Angel, then at Kelly & Kelly attorneys in Silverton. After Loris died in 1982 she moved to Wilsonville, learned to play golf, painted, and quilted. In 1990 she married Sam Speciale who died in 2018.
Barbara's memory eventually began to falter but her adaptability, cheerful temperament, and faith did not. Shortly after her 99th birthday, she died at the Corvallis Caring Place, where she had lived for the previous six months. The family greatly appreciates the respect and sensitivity of staff and residents. Thanks also to Spring Ridge Court Assisted Living at Charbonneau, Wilsonville for their twelve years of loving care. Our precious mother is buried next to her husband Loris at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in Silverton, Oregon.
Much appreciation to Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton for their excellent service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 24, 2019