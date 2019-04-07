Barbara Hilborn



Bend - Barbara passed to her eternal rest on March 31. She was born in Salem to Grove and Jennie Peterson, the second of five siblings. She graduated from Independence High in 1948 and later worked at McKinney Lincoln Mercury where she met James Hilborn. Married August 17, 1952, they raised three children in Salem, Valsetz, and Dallas.



Barbara was an excellent homemaker and loved her kitties, gardening, cooking, baking, and hosting family gatherings.



She was a woman of faith and loved her Lord and Savior. She involved herself in service at all the churches in her life where she was a member.



After Jim passed in 2012, her dementia progressed and she moved to memory care in Bend in 2016. Though her memory and recognition of loved ones had failed, she retained her sweet disposition and beautiful smile. She was well loved and will be dearly missed.



Barbara is survived by her sister Beverly Mills (Richard); brother Leslie Peterson (Deanna), all of Albany; children Sheryl Neff, Bend; Steven Hilborn (Sandy), Sherwood; Laurel Brandt (Greg Harlacher), Coos Bay; grandchildren Amanda Renae Hilborn, Seoul, S. Korea; Kimberly Neff, Bend; Nathan (Nina) Hilborn, Portland; and great grandson Liam James Fountain, Bend.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister and brother in law, Shirley and Ralph Wilson; and brother and sister in law, John and June Peterson.



Memorial donations may be made to , Heart 'n Home Hospice, or Willamette Humane Society and sent to Mt. Bachelor Memory Care (Barbara Hilborn Memorial) Attn: Kimmie Neff @ 20225 Powers Road, Bend, OR 97702.



Memorial service will be Thursday, April 11, 2:00 at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Salem. Reception to follow.