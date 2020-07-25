Barbara I. Adamek Olds



Salem - Barbara I. Adamek Olds July 16, 1928 - July 16, 2020



Barbara Olds died peacefully at home surrounded by family on her 92nd birthday. Barbara was born July 16, 1928 in Danville, Virginia to Frank and Della Adamek. She attended school in Danville and graduated high school in Ashland, OR. She settled in Salem, Oregon. She was working at Sears where she met Donald "Don" Olds when she interviewed him for a job. They were married in 1956. Barbara and Don raised their three children (Steve, Rick, and Nancy) in West Salem. After Don's retirement in 1990, she and Don moved to Camp Sherman. They enjoyed being involved with their church and spending time with friends and family. Barbara enjoyed painting, especially painting mountains and landscapes. She always found ways to volunteer, from helping plan weddings at the church to sewing countless dolls to donate to children in need. She loved to cook and host dinners with her family. After Don's death in 2010, Barbara continued devoting her time to family, friends, and helping others. One of her greatest joys was Buddy her dog. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Salem and Chapel of the Pines in Camp Sherman. She loved to talk about her faith in God. She is survived by her sons, Steve Olds and Rick Olds (Angie) of Salem; daughter, Nancy Olds Heater of Lyons; grandchildren, Michelle Olds, Sophia Heater, and Micole Heater; and great-grandchildren Libby, Mauricio, and Hugo. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Frank and Della Adamek; and grandson, Jacob Olds. A private service will be held with close family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









