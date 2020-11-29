Barbara J. DiMattio



Salem - Barbara J. DiMattio passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 82, after a 10-year battle with lung cancer. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, of Arthur and Joan (Jacquemot) Caldwell. Barbara grew up in Milltown, New Jersey, where she was a baton twirler and a majorette. She married Joseph Locha (later divorced) and had two daughters, Cheryl and Karen. A talented artist, Barb displayed her oil paintings and pen & ink drawings in many local art shows with Karen in tow.



In 1980, she married Anthony DiMattio and moved to Yardley, Pennsylvania, where they both were active in the local photography club. Barb and Tony spent many happy summers camping all over the country, first roughing it in a tent or their van and later in the relative comfort of their RV. Barb and Tony loved to explore National Parks, taking pictures of the beautiful scenery and wildlife. They eventually moved to Naples, Florida, to take advantage of the many opportunities there to photograph the wildlife, especially birds.



After Tony passed away in 2002, Barb continued to travel the country in her RV and visit with her many friends and relatives. She became an accomplished photographer, winning many awards and having her wildlife photos published in magazines and calendars. Barb was active for many years in Toastmasters as a mentor. She also became a judge for art and photography shows, where she peppered her critique with her sometimes-irreverent humor.



Barbara became ill with lung cancer in 2010 but did not let that stop her from enjoying life to its fullest. In 2015, she moved to Salem to be closer to family. She quickly jumped into local activities, joining the Four Seasons social group, Keizer Art Association, and local photography clubs. She also made many friends at the Dallas Aquatic Center, where she participated in exercise classes until her health no longer permitted it.



Barb refused to let the COVID-19 pandemic keep her from enjoying her last months. She organized outdoor winery visits with her friends or met them in local parks, where they would sit 6 feet apart and yell across to one another from their folding chairs. She spent the afternoon in Bush Park with some of her good friends just a few days before she passed away.



Barbara was predeceased by her beloved Tony and her daughter Cheryl, who went by "Zandra." She leaves behind her daughter Karen Moynahan and son-in-law Doug Marshall; grandchildren Kerry, Patrick (Clara) and Darcy Moynahan; Timothy, Terence (Sarah) and Julian (Melissa) Naylor of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and great granddaughter Makayla Naylor, Julian and Melissa's sweet little daughter. We will all miss Barb and the energy she brought to every occasion.



A celebration of life will be announced in the Statesman Journal in the spring. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, where she spent countless hours photographing raptors, waterfowl, fledglings and anything else with feathers, at P.O. Box 2238, Corvallis, OR 97339. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









