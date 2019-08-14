Services
Barbara J. Gould Obituary
Barbara J. Gould

Silverton - Barbara Jane (Olson) Gould, age 79, Silverton, Oregon, passed away August 11, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ronald Allan Gould.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 years, Percy; three children, Donna, Debra, and Russell; and four grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Allison, and Carly.

Born in Lisbon, North Dakota, Barbara was the oldest of six children and is survived by all of her siblings.

Barbara loved her family, and provided a warm welcome to anyone who entered her home. She enjoyed taking photographs (especially family photographs), crocheting, scrapbooking and gardening. And she especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019
