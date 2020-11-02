Barbara Jean Wilkerson-Meliza (Doyle)



Barbara Jean Wilkerson-Meliza (Doyle), otherwise known as Bobbie, was born in McMinnville, OR on January 16, 1942. Her parents were Frank and Violet Doyle of Sheridan, OR.



She became an administrative and financial assistant for the State of Oregon, living in Salem. She married Leonard Wilkerson in 1966 and had one biological son, Chris, in 1969. She considered many other children through different marriages, as sons and daughters as well.



Bobbie's biggest loves were working in her yard, music and family. In '1982, Bobbie married Ray Meliza. Bobbie spent her last 3-4 years living at Salem Transitional Facility and The Springs at Willowcreek.. She loved the residents and staff, who took great care of her.



Bobbie passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband Ray, son Chris, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Kayla, Matthew and Taylor and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren through her husband Ray. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 11:00am. The address is 1850 Brush College Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304.



In lieu of sending flowers, we invite all her knew her to plant a flower or bush in her memory as that is what she loved to do.









