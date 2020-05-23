|
|
Barbara June Mayes
Salem - Barbara June Mayes, cherished mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on May 14, 2020. Barbara was born May 29, 1936 and was 83 years old. Barbara lived with her husband William (Bill) Mayes in Salem whom she married on Aug. 17, 1956. They spent all of their childhood, teen years, and raising a family in Salem. Barbara enjoyed her grandchildren and great grand children and spent many summers with her grandchildren in Montana where her and Bill had a home on Bull Lake. She loved to travel and quilting.
Barbara is survived by daughter Diane (Tracy) Strubel, son Rick Mayes, granddaughter Tia (Rocky) Bare, grandson Perry Garver, grandson Chris Strubel, and great grandchildren Lilly Garver, Layla Campbell, Grayson Bare and Hudson Bare, Cousin's Wanda Allison and Yvonna Burkle. Barbara was preceded in death by her son Shawn Mayes.
Barbara did not wish for a service or viewing. All flowers donated to Maran Marquis Estates Staff and residents in the Memory Care Unit, for all the exceptional care and friendship that was shown to our beloved mother. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 23 to May 24, 2020