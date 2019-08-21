|
|
Barbara Lou LeDoux
SIlverton - In the loving company of her family, Barbara died August 12, 2019 after an extended illness.
Born December 11, 1925 in Carthage, Missouri Barbara Lou was the second of five children of Sidney and Isabelle Crawford. The family moved to a farm in Mansfield, Ohio and during the next 15 years Barbara floated on the river and learned to shoot. She also read everything she could find and earned the top score in a state high school exam. The family returned to Missouri in 1941 where Barbara graduated from Crane High School at age 16. She was in the first class of the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corp at Drury College.
With the beginning of World War II, Barbara worked as a nurse in a German/Italian internment camp in Stockton, California. While in Stockton, she met the love of her life, Robert LeDoux and they were married in 1946. Barbara was told she shouldn't have children due to some medical problems. Over the next 12 years she had nine healthy babies who all survive her.
Throughout her life, Barbara was passionate about history especially English and American history. She belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, and Order of the Magna Carta. She was a founding member of the Scotts Mills Historical Society and wrote a book with friend Ed Couey on the history of this area. For over 50 years she was the best genealogical resource for family and friends. Her own family research turned up wild Scot clansmen and ties to the Queen of England - 1st cousin 11 times removed. She was always the queen in our family.
Robert LeDoux died April 1979 and Barbara missed him every day. Barbara died August 12, 2019 after an extended illness. She is survived by sons Robert (Marianne), Thierry James (Marilyn), Andre (Denise), and daughters Barbara (Clark) Sherwood, Tudy (Steve) Rogers, Angela (Lee) Brenden, Elizabeth, Michele Sakurai (Neil Williams), and D'Arcy (Chris) Stuckey. She also has 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
A funeral mass will be held at St.Mary Church in Mt. Angel, OR August 27 at 11 a.m. Following the service, Barbara will be interred at Holy Rosary Cemetery next to Robert.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 21, 2019