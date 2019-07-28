Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Canyon Senior Center
Mill City, OR
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lou Thomas


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Lou Thomas Obituary
Barbara Lou Thomas

Mill City - Barbara, 86, was born on March 7, 1933 in Ulysses, KA. She served in the WAVES for the US Navy during the Korean War. Barbara moved to Mill City in 1957, and married Wayne "Bud" Thomas on May 22, 1959, he preceded her in death on January 28, 2010. She was a member of the American Legion Post 159, Eagles Lodge, and the Canyon Senior Center all in Mill City. Barbara worked as a clerk for nearly 30 years at the Hilltop Market. She loved crafts, especially making baby quilts and tote bags for others in her free time. Barbara was also preceded in death by her parents: Hugh and Nettie (Trafton) Pritchard, and siblings, Richard, Henry, Ethel Mae and Maxine. She is survived her son, Bernard Thomas of Portland and sister-in-law, Lee Pritchard of Kansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 159. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Canyon Senior Center in Mill City, a graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Legion Post 159. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now