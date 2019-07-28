|
Barbara Lou Thomas
Mill City - Barbara, 86, was born on March 7, 1933 in Ulysses, KA. She served in the WAVES for the US Navy during the Korean War. Barbara moved to Mill City in 1957, and married Wayne "Bud" Thomas on May 22, 1959, he preceded her in death on January 28, 2010. She was a member of the American Legion Post 159, Eagles Lodge, and the Canyon Senior Center all in Mill City. Barbara worked as a clerk for nearly 30 years at the Hilltop Market. She loved crafts, especially making baby quilts and tote bags for others in her free time. Barbara was also preceded in death by her parents: Hugh and Nettie (Trafton) Pritchard, and siblings, Richard, Henry, Ethel Mae and Maxine. She is survived her son, Bernard Thomas of Portland and sister-in-law, Lee Pritchard of Kansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 159. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Canyon Senior Center in Mill City, a graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Legion Post 159. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019