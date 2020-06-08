Barbara Louise Holland



Keizer - Barbara Louise Holland passed away at age 94 on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 in Keizer, Oregon. She was born in Salem on December 4, 1925 to Theodore R. and Agnes (Olson) Leonhardt. She graduated at age sixteen in the Salem High School class of 1942 and married Harold Holland in Berkeley, CA, on March 24, 1945.



Before returning to Salem in 2012, Barbara lived nearly sixty years in Roseburg. She retired as registrar at Roseburg High School in 1988. Many happy years of retirement were spent traveling to conferences and activities with her friends in TOPS, planning trips with Roseburg Senior Center, visiting family and enjoying time with her grandchildren.



She was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Raymond "Bud" Leonhardt. She is survived by her sister, Verna (Don) Wackerbarth, son Ted Holland of Toledo, daughters Janet (Tom) Glueck of Burnsville, Minnesota, Joanne (Tom) Bowman of Salem, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



No services are planned. A family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a future date.



Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









