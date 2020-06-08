Barbara Louise Holland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Louise Holland

Keizer - Barbara Louise Holland passed away at age 94 on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 in Keizer, Oregon. She was born in Salem on December 4, 1925 to Theodore R. and Agnes (Olson) Leonhardt. She graduated at age sixteen in the Salem High School class of 1942 and married Harold Holland in Berkeley, CA, on March 24, 1945.

Before returning to Salem in 2012, Barbara lived nearly sixty years in Roseburg. She retired as registrar at Roseburg High School in 1988. Many happy years of retirement were spent traveling to conferences and activities with her friends in TOPS, planning trips with Roseburg Senior Center, visiting family and enjoying time with her grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Raymond "Bud" Leonhardt. She is survived by her sister, Verna (Don) Wackerbarth, son Ted Holland of Toledo, daughters Janet (Tom) Glueck of Burnsville, Minnesota, Joanne (Tom) Bowman of Salem, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

No services are planned. A family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a future date.

Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved