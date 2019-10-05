|
|
Barbara Ray
Salem - After a long battle with cancer, Barbara died peacefully at home on September 19, 2019.
Barbara lived and worked in the Salem area for many years. After retiring from the State of Oregon in 1995, she became a "Snowbird" and traveled in a motor home throughout the western US, Canada and Mexico. Her travels also included visits to Europe, Central & South America, and Australia.
She loved bird watching, carrying a Golden field guide everywhere she went, and was proud to have seen over 250 different species of birds. She also enjoyed watching the local birds that visited feeders outside her windows at home.
In recent years Barbara loved playing cards, especially pinochle, with friends.
Barbara was born September 6, 1935. She was preceded in death by her first born son, Dirk, and long-time partner, GL Hansen. Barbara is survived by four children, Marci, Tracy, Robin and Diane; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Barbara was a kind hearted, gentle soul. She will be missed. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 5, 2019