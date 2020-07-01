Barbara Schmotzer-Higley



Salem - Barbara Lester Schmotzer Higley, age 88, died on June 26, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. She was born March 21, 1932 to Enos and Blanche Lester in Ballard, Oklahoma, soon moving to Mossyrock, Washington. After her father died in 1941 she moved to Portland, Oregon. When she was 19 her brother, Eddie Goodson, was born. She graduated from Cleveland (Commerce) High School. Barbara married James E. Schmotzer in April of 1953.



Barbara and Jim raised their sons, Jim and John, in Southeast Portland moving to Bend in 1972. She made friends in every setting, maintaining numerous friendships throughout her life. She enjoyed welcoming others into her home for an evening, a meal or longer. Barbara also loved her church family was active in many aspects of congregational life.



For much of the '80's and '90's Barbara was a Sorority House Director, mostly at Willamette University in Salem. She loved the relationships with the students and the campus community.



In 2003 Barbara married George Higley. They shared her home in Woodburn and enjoyed a broad circle of friends and activities, many rooted in church connections, such as working closely with Mehama Community Church and hosting Bible studies. A great joy was visiting her brother, and his family, in Australia. After George passed away in 2014 she lived with friends Dave and Maryette Rowley until moving to Rosewood Court in 2016.



Barbara enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, deep conversations and serving others. She had an artists eye and a caring heart often seeking out those in need of friendship.



Barbara is survived by her sons; Jim and wife Connie and John and wife Natalie, her brother Eddie and wife Kate, her grandchildren Michael, Kyle and wife Sarah, Danny and Caroline, and great-grandchildren; Caleb, Morgan, Nevaeh, Kairi and Atticus.



There will be a private, family graveside service at Zion Memorial Cemetery. The family is planning a Memorial Service at a later date. Details will be announced as soon as available.



Arrangements by City View Funeral and Cemetery.



Memorial donations are appreciated to Family of Grace church 12414 E. Burnside St. Portland OR 97233.









