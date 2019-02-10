|
Barnie P. Jones
Salem - Barnie P. Jones passed away peacefully at home in Columbus Ohio on Sunday January 20, 2019 after several years of illness and recovery.
Barnie is survived by his wife, Cynthia L. Jones and step children Catherine Gerst and Robert Gerst of Columbus, his son Theodore C. Jones of Monmouth, Oregon, brothers Tom (Barbara) of Ellensburg Washington and David (Jean) of Yakima Washington, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Parker Jones (1957) and Charlotte Maxine Erickson Jones (2014).
Barnie was born in Yakima Washington on December 2, 1947. He attended Broadway Elementary, Stanton Junior High and was a proud Class of 1966 graduate of Eisenhower High School where he played trumpet in the stage band and jazz band. Barnie worked in the orchards around Yakima while in high school and for Red Cross for his two years at Yakima Valley College. He studied sociology and graduated from Central Washington University (undergraduate), Arizona State University (masters), and University of Oregon (PhD). During his career at Oregon Department of Transportation he was recognized as an international expert and published author in driver safety, regulation and testing. Barnie was a member of Salem Sunrise Rotary.
Barnie was an intelligent package of kind and gruff, acerbic and sweet, with a wit that would come out at the most surprising of times. He changed many people's lives for the better, and remembering him kindles a smile.
Friends please join us for a celebration of Life dinner 6pm on Tuesday 2/19 at Best Little Roadhouse 1145 Commercial St SE Salem, OR 97302. RSVP to Cynthia by 2/15 at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the First Community Chapel Foundation, Attn: Rev. Gerald Murphy, 1800 Riverside Drive, Columbus, OH 43212.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 10, 2019