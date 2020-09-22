Barry Edwards



Ask Barry Edwards for help and you were always sure to get a "yes." Need help with a move? No problem. Water pipe burst? Barry was on his way to Home Depot as soon as he hung up the phone. Ran out of oregano while making dinner? Be right back.



His gentle spirit and servant attitude were appreciated by everyone who knew him. Barry passed away on March 24 following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 68.



Born in Portland, Oregon, Barry was a life-long learner who loved figuring out how things worked. He didn't read instruction manuals but instinctively understood how to fix almost anything.



Barry graduated from Beaverton High School in 1969. He worked in sales. In 1972, he walked into a paint store to make a pitch for a new kind of paint and met Mona, who became his wife a year later. The two embarked on a grand adventure of building a family and constantly remodeling their homes. He was fascinated by building structures. On a visit to Disneyland with his family, he spent more time examining the molding in the Haunted Mansion than appreciating the ghosts that lived there.



He and Mona lived in Tigard, Oregon, where they raised their girls. Barry coached softball teams, helped with school projects and made sure that there was always plenty of peanut butter around.



He made a late-in-life career change to construction, feeding his passion for working with his hands.



When not with family or finishing a job, Barry enjoyed fishing the Deschutes River with the guys, golfing, completing a project that challenged his skills or leading a team to accomplish a task at his church.



Barry and Mona moved to Salem, Pacific City and, eventually, Redmond, where Barry died at home with family by his side.



Barry is survived by his wife, Mona; daughter, Marcelene, and her husband, Josh; daughter, Melanie, and her husband, Chad; five grandchildren, Kellen, Olivia, Gwen, Easton and Grayson; sister, Julie and her husband, Mark, and nieces, Cori and Chelsea; brother, Brian, and his wife, Elizabeth, and nephew, Sam, and niece, Abby.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 1 p.m. at an outdoor space at the Methven Tasting Room, 130 SW 7th St. Dundee OR. Masks and physical distancing will be required. The service will be streamed online. For a link, please email honorbarryedwards@gmail.com.









