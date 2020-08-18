Barry Marshall Lindholm
June 11, 1981-August 10, 2020
Barry was the first of two sons, born in Albany, to Barry R. and Dina A. (Eramo) Lindholm. Growing up, Barry and his family lived in Jefferson. After graduating from High School, Barry moved to Idaho then Seattle before returning to Salem. He enjoyed working as a custodian for the Salem-Keizer School District.
Barry loved his girlfriend Jessica and dog Zorro. His favorite activities were being outdoors, kayaking, camping, working in his vegetable garden, playing softball and four wheeling in his truck.
He is survived by his loving parents and brother Nathan M. Lindholm who reside in Jefferson; his girlfriend Jessica Peterson (Salem); his grandmothers Laura Pryor (Salem), Mary Lindholm (Seattle), Grandfather Salvatore Eramo and Grandmother JoAnn Eramo (Yamhill); Zorro his dog; Aunts, Uncles and Cousins - so numerous, so blessed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barry's memory to OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW Albany, OR 97321. To leave condolences for the family, www.fisherfuneralhome.com