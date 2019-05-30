Bea Hoskinson



Salem - Our mother, aka Mom, "BEA" Beatrice Edith Hoskinson died in Salem, Oregon on May 28, 2019 at the age of 98. Mom is survived by her children William of California, Richard (Nina) of Montana, Sandra Kelly (Mel), Deon Maddox (Dwight) and Patricia, all of Salem. 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, sister(s) Betty Blake and Bonnie Murphy and brother Larry Bankord, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William Hoskinson, parents William and Ellen Bankord, sister Beverly, brothers Howard, Gordon, Aden, Gene,Wilbur Bankord and grandson Brandon Maddox.



Mom was the oldest of 10 siblings', born May 14, 1921, in Menahga, Minnesota. She attended several country schools in Minnesota and graduated from Nashwauk High School. After High School mom attended beauty school but before getting a job, she met her husband, William Hoskinson and they married in Hibbing, Minnesota. They lived in Hanford, Washington, Long Beach, California and settled in Salem, Oregon in 1957. Mom worked at the Marion County Recorder's office which she enjoyed, but after caring for a home, five children and a husband she found it to be to exhausting and had to resign. She successfully sold Avon, catered dinner parties for many years, this she could do and still care for her family. Over the year's Mom was a tireless advocate for her deaf daughter Patricia, making sure she got the education she needed.



After our father retired Mom and Dad loved to travel. Spending their summers at the family vacation home on Kennedy Lake in Minnesota, visiting numerous countries throughout the world. In 1999 Mom traveled to Israel and Egypt.



Mom had a strong faith, the family attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church from 1958 till 2007. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was active in the women's group for 50 years. When the church merged with another mom became a member of Calvary Baptist Church.



On June 2nd visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, 605 Commercial St SE, Salem, Oregon with a celebration of life at 3:30pm Published in StatesmanJournal on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary