Beatrice Myrtle Longfellow
Beatrice Myrtle Longfellow

Salem - Beatrice, 89, passed away in Salem on September 7, 2020. She was born December 13, 1930 in Cardin, Oklahoma to John and Mabel Stinnett. She was the 5th child with 5 sisters and 3 brothers. After high school Beatrice met and married Earl Longfellow on July 3, 1949 in Reno, Nevada. Together they had two children, Michael and Gary. She was a homemaker while the boys were in school and later took a position with food services at Mari-Linn Elementary School in Lyons, Oregon. Beatrice enjoyed the outdoors. She was fond of camping, riding ATV's and fishing the high lakes and streams of Eastern Oregon with her family. Beatrice and Earl enjoyed the RV lifestyle finding wonderful parks, attractions, historic sites and exciting cities to visit during their retirement. The pair became snowbirds during the winter months staying in Yuma and Parker, Arizona. Sadly, her husband Earl passed away on October 31, 2008. Beatrice is survived by her siblings: Ronald Stinnett of Stayton, Oregon; Ruby Richards of Mesa, Arizona; and Gean Smith of Aumsville, Oregon; her children: Michael Longfellow of Salem, Oregon and Gary Longfellow of Lyons, Oregon. Beatrice also had 3 grandchildren, Kimberly, Eric and Ryan, and 6 great grandchildren, Leah, Noah, Reese, Addison, Brayden and Emma. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
