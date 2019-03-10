|
Scio - Ben passed away peacefully at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his son Jerry and survived by his wife Hannah, his 10 children Mary, Tim, Noreen, Dan, Mike, Peggy, John, Chris, Matt, Sheryl, his twenty grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Ben was born in Burns Oregon the youngest of five children to Tim & Nora Jones. Ben's parents both immigrated from Ireland and instilled a tremendous work ethic, sense of community and a deep connection to his Irish heritage. After graduation from Burns High School he attended the University of Portland and eventually received his bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon. Ben later earned a master's degree in education from Oregon State University. After college in 1954 Ben was drafted into the US Army where he served for two years. The week before leaving to serve his country, Ben married his Irish sweetheart, Hannah O'Leary on August 28, 1954 beginning their 64 year marriage. Upon leaving the Army Ben launched a 43 year career in education starting as a teacher and coach for Scio High School. Ben later held positions at Tigard High School, Santiam High School and finally at Chemeketa Community College where he spent the last 25 years of his career as an academic counselor. Over the years Ben worked tirelessly to counsel veterans while helping them access their college benefits. Ben also worked two days a week in the Oregon Correction System counseling inmates looking to obtain a GED. Ben was very involved with the communities of Scio, Mill City and Stayton where he served as a teacher, coach, counselor, school board member and President of the Scio booster club. He was instrumental in securing the financing for Scio's Newcomb Stadium and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ben was a loving and generous man who was always quick to help someone in need. He was enormously proud of his Irish heritage and a life-long Notre Dame fan. Ben's favorite hobby was to watch his kids and grandchildren play sports and watch their various performances. Service will be held on Friday March 15 at 11:00 am at Saint Edwards Catholic Church 100 South Main St., Lebanon Oregon 97355. A rosary will precede the formal mass at 10:30 am. Ben's family invites you to come and share a story.
