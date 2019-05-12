|
Bennie Silbernagel
Jordan - Bennie passed peacefully with family at home on May 9. He was born to John and Julia Silbernagel on March 28, 1926 about 2 ½ miles as the crow flies from where he bought his beloved farm in 1951. Bennie married the love of his life Mary Ann Etzel on May 31, 1951 in Sublimity. He raised his three children on the farm. He is survived by daughter Judith Boni, son Mark {Toni Gale} and 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, sister, Betty Fischer and sister, Bert Small, Sister in law Sister Ruth Etzel and brother in law Donnie Etzel. He was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Ann, son Steven and Grandson Christopher. Bennie was very proud of making a living on his farm in Jordan. He enjoyed watching his extended family take on the farming and trees after his retirement in 1987. He still enjoyed cutting wood until about age 85. He was a lineman and help bring the phone services into the area. Bennie was a great story teller of all things Jordan, farming and family. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church of Jordan for 93 years. He went to daily mass and rang the church bell for Mass for many years. A member of the National Catholic Order of Foresters. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Santiam Memorial Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Church or the Charter school there. Special Thank you to Santiam Memorial Hospital, Albany Visiting Angels, Hospice Care of the Northwest and North Santiam Funeral Service, family and friends.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019