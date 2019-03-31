|
|
Bent Thygesen
Salem - April 28, 1925 - March 11, 2019
Bent Thygesen was born April 28, 1925, in Kerteminde, Denmark, a small fishing town on the east coast of the island of Fyn. He was the fourth of five children born to Christian Valdemar Thygesen and Emilie Jørgensen Thygesen. He attended school through the seventh grade and then pursued an apprenticeship as a boat builder. In the years that followed, he completed the apprenticeship and became a builder of wooden fishing boats in Denmark and Norway.
In 1952 he met Barbara Autenrieth from the USA in a harvest camp in northern England. They were volunteers with International Voluntary Service for Peace (IVSP) doing post-WWII reconstruction work. Bent worked on additional reconstruction projects including house building in West Germany for refugees from East Prussia; school building in three villages in the state of Assam, India; and the building of an aqueduct to bring fresh clean water from a mountain stream to a mountain village in the Indian state of Chamba. He also worked for two years as a shipwright in Greenland.
After the harvest camp, Bent and Barbara corresponded until Bent immigrated to America in 1954. In 1956 they were married in a Quaker ceremony in Eugene, Oregon. They had a rich life together.
Bent became an anthropologist in America. In spite of the limitations of his seventh grade education in Denmark, he got a BA degree in 1959 from the University of Washington and an MA degree in 1964 from the University of Wisconsin.
Bent taught anthropology at the community college level while he and Barbara raised their family in Newberg, Oregon. They also taught English at a folk high school in Denmark and at a foreign language institute in China. Bent retired from teaching in 1986 and returned to boatbuilding. He retired from that occupation in 2001. The last boatbuilding project he supervised and worked on before he hung up his tools was the building of a 40 foot Viking ship replica. Bent and Barbara moved to Capital Manor in Salem, Oregon in 2002.
Bent said that his marriage, his family and his international volunteerism were the most meaningful parts of his life. His family members include his wife, Barbara Thygesen; his children, Mari Thygesen; Mark Thygesen (Megan); Kristi McMorran (Jeff); grandsons, Ben McMorran and Christopher McMorran; and brother, Helge Thygesen, along with in-laws, nieces and nephews on both sides of the Atlantic.
A celebration of life will be held May 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Friends Meeting House, Salem, Oregon. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Manor Foundation with designation to Employee Scholarship Fund.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019