Bernice Lindquist
Salem - Bernice passed December 11th in her home with family and a close friend by her side. She is survived by son Dale Lindquist and daughter Dalene Reed (Michael), granddaughters Hailey and Heidi, two sisters and a brother, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Bernice was born April 24, 1932, in Gaston, Oregon to David and Marguerite Heidinger. She was the middle of five children who all grew up in Hillsboro. Bernice attended Walla Walla College to study nursing but shortly thereafter married in 1952. Her early adult years were spent moving throughout California and the Pacific Northwest before settling close to home in Salem, Oregon, where she pursued a career in insurance. Bernice celebrated 31 years with State Farm before retiring.
Bernice loved the outdoors, going to the beach and gardening. Family teased that she should put her garden plants on wheels because she moved them so often. She also loved to cultivate plants that attracted hummingbirds and enjoyed watching them at her several feeders.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She was always up for a day at the beach, plant shopping, or helping someone in need. The event didn't matter, it was spending time together that she treasured. In later years Bernice had extensive phone chats to keep up on the news and had so many friends she had to juggle times to include everyone.
Bernice was selfless in caring for her mother, her own family, and later she provided daycare to her two grandchildren. Bernice cherished the one-on-one time spent reading, going to Gilbert House, and doing crafts with her granddaughters when they were young. She enjoyed watching them mature and was so proud of the wonderful young women they had grown to be.
The family would like to thank Oregon Oncology Specialists Dr Tiffany and staff for their excellent care and dedication over the past 3 years in helping Bernice have the quality of life she so treasured.
Family honored Bernice's request to not have a funeral but opted to host a Celebration of Life at the Oregon Gardens for family and close friends just before Christmas. Bernice was much loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 10, 2019