|
|
Bernice (Neicey) Rainer Bender
Salem - Bernice (Neicey) Rainer Bender was born August 7, 1930 in West Palm Beach, FL. Neicey passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family, on February 28, 2020 in Salem, OR.
Neicey worked for the Teen Parent program as a caregiver for many years. As she got older, she continued with the program as a Foster Grandparent. She loved rocking the babies and decorating the nursery for every holiday.
Neicey was an accomplished seamstress, sewing all of her children's clothes during their childhoods. Later in her life she made numerous baby quilts for grandkids and children in orphanages in Mexico and Sierra Leone. When she discontinued driving she donated her van to the orphanage in Mexico because of her deep love and service to children.
She will be missed by her six children: Judy Johnson (Tom), Clay Bender (Jane), Lynn Paquin (Paul), Susan Bender, Tim Bender (Mary), Barb Spane. As well as her 10 grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
Neicey will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland Oregon, with her husband of nearly 62 years, Harold Eugene (Gene) Bender who preceded her in death January, 2013.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 28, 2020