|
|
Longtime Salem resident, Bernice Rollofson, passed away on April 21st with her family at her side in her Vancouver, WA memory care facility. She was 93. She was born in Providence, RI, the oldest of 6 children born to Haakon and Susanne Christensen.
She met her husband Donald C Rollofson on VJ Day at Quonset Point Naval Base in Rhode Island and they were married for 63 wonderful years before his passing 9 years ago. After a brief stop in Spokane, WA and Los Angeles, they made Salem their home where they raised Dottie (Al), Donald Paul (Janet) and Gary (Leah).
After her early years as a devoted stay at home Mother, she worked in the Library at Parish Jr High for many years. Her pie making skills were legendary and she has passed on these skills to several of her grandchildren. In their retirement, Don and Bernice loved spending the winters at Venture Out in Mesa, AZ and the rest of their time in Salem. They were avid Bridge players, campers, travelers, and helping their kids and grandkids with home projects and generally, the best friends and parents possible.
Bernice is survived by siblings Bob, Dot and Ginny of Warwick, RI, her 3 children, 10 grandchildren, 8 great and 2 great great grandchildren.
Don and Bernice's remains will be laid to rest, together at the Willamette National Cemetery on Portland at a future date, along with their lifetime friends Betty and Larry Dixon, also formerly from Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019