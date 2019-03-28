Bert L.J. Farrar



Beaverton - Bert L.J. Farrar was born in Kellogg, Idaho August 3, 1946 to Bert and Mable Farrar. He grew up in mining camps where they lived on a dirt floor, where he found a badger who became his first best friend until his mom found out. He spent his school years in Baker and then went to college at Oregon State University. He and Maida were married upon his graduation and celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. He got his master's degree from Portland State and did some post-grad studies. History was always his passion, second only to his love for Maida and his Shelties. His last job was a medical transcriptionist. His family in Baker predeceased him but he has always been close to his wife's family. He was a very intelligent man and always a great listener for anyone who needed him. He will be deeply missed by all of us who knew him. The funeral will be Sunday, March 31st at 11:30 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem and burial at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary