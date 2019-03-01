|
|
Bessie "Becky" Pauline McDonnell
Salem - Bessie "Becky" Pauline a believer and follower of Christ passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. Becky was born on December 30, 1932 in Bluffdale, Illinois. She married John Joseph McDonnell on July 18, 1953.
Becky was a strong, independent person who enjoyed life. Along with her twin Jessie, she was the first in her family to graduate from high school. She and her husband, Joe, move across the country first to California and then to Oregon to build a rich and full life. She worked as secretary and server while raising eight rambunctious children. She loved arts and crafts, country music, dancing, game shows, and "playing the penny slots." She resided at Jason Lee Manor in Salem where she developed strong and supportive friendships. She treasured the time that she and her "girls" had playing cards, talking, and laughing.
Becky was proceeded in death by her husband Joe and sons Matthew, David, and Patrick. She is survived by her children John (Andrea), Theresa, Mark (Debbie), Paul (Susie), and Tom, and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love, compassion, humor, and grit will be missed deeply.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Jason Lee Manor, 1551 Center St. NE, Salem, Oregon 97301. Please include the statement "For resident use" on the "For" line of your check.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019