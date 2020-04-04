|
Betsy May Stuller
Dallas - September 23, 1924 - March 22, 2020
Betsy was born to Cora and Gail Brunson in Astoria, Oregon. She spent her childhood in the Philippines and her teen years in Astoria graduating Astoria High School, Class of '42. After a year at college, she joined the Army and served as a MedTech. After the war, she re-enrolled at Willamette where she met her future husband and married in 1948. By 1953 she had a B.A. and four children under the age of 5. From 1962 to 1988, Betsy worked for S.A.I.F. She also sold real estate, was a founding member of Morningside UMC, and served on the Board of Jason Lee Manor and the Salem Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. She also volunteered at church camps, Morningside Elementary School, the Salem Food Bank and the soup kitchen and was loved as the "Tie-dye Grandma".
Betsy is survived by her four children and their spouses: Bernice Duckrow and Donna Faith Eldredge, Bob and Ronna Stuller, Jim Stuller and Linda Morley, and Mark Stuller and Lori Hovendon, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betsy's family knows her loving and adventurous spirit will be kept alive through the people who knew and loved her. She was a joy and a light to many.
A celebration of Betsy's life will be held at a later date at Morningside United Methodist Church, Salem. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020