Betty Ann Bauer
Salem - Betty was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 3, 1928 to Jerry and Mary (Rezek) Hacek. She passed away on September 13, 2019. Betty grew up on the family dairy farm and endured many hardships while there. She survived tornadoes, the family house burning to the ground, and also polio which left her somewhat crippled in one leg. In 1948 she relocated to Salem, Oregon where Jerry and Mary purchased a grass seed farm just off the Cascade Highway. She married Gerald Bauer in May of 1965 and worked for the Oregon State Highway Division for 20 years. She and Gerald enjoyed their retirement years together until he preceded her in death in October of 2009. She had a passion for gardening, crocheting, sewing and reading.
She is survived by her nephews Glenn Hacek Sr. (Debbie), David Hacek (Shelley), Larry Hacek, nieces; Jerri Ayres, Pam Holland, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Services for Betty will occur Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at St Joseph's Catholic Church: 721 Chemeketa St NE, Salem, OR 97301, with interment at Belcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or the Willamette Humane Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Bauer family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019