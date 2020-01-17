|
|
Betty Ann Terpin
Salem - Betty Meyer Terpin, long time Salem, Oregon resident, passed away at the age of 93 Sunday morning, January 12, 2020. Betty was born on July 15,1926 to Bessie and Frederick Meyer in Dundee, Oregon. She grew up on her family's farm in the red hills of Dundee. Betty graduated from Dundee High School in 1943 and went on to complete her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics at Oregon State College in 1947. She married Frank Terpin in 1949 and settled in Salem in 1956, to work and raise their family of four children. Early in her career, Betty taught home economics at The Dalles High School. After settling in Salem, she became a full-time homemaker until her children were well-established in school. At that time, she went to work at Walker Junior High in West Salem as the school librarian. She worked at Walker until 1984 when she retired. Betty and Frank were active members of the West Salem Methodist Church, and after the passing of Frank, Betty continued to be active in the operation of the church and also volunteered at the Marion/Polk Food Bank that was run by the church for many years until her health prevented her from continuing. She lived her final years at Bonaventure Gibson Creek Assisted Living Facility in Salem.
Betty was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Growing up on the family fruit and nut tree farm, the 5th of six children, she learned the value of hard work and love of family and God. She successfully passed these values on to her children. In addition to performing regular household chores, she expected her children to work summer jobs in the local strawberry and bean fields. She became a platoon leader in order to oversee the work they did. At harvest time, she and Frank took their family back to the Dundee farm for prune picking and nut harvesting, thereby strengthening the bond with the extended family. Every year her older brother Fred would host a clan reunion on his farm in Ridgefield, Washington. All members of the family would join and share food, stories, laughter and love. When her daughters were old enough she became a mentor of girls as a group leader of both 4H and Brownies teaching the girls skills and values for life. Betty was very creative and talented with an interest in sewing, crafts, and gardening. In addition, she painted and drew scenes of such nearby places as Mt. Hood, her childhood farmhouse, and the Oregon coast. She loved flowers and plants of all kinds spending many days working in her yard and garden tending her roses, geraniums, and herbs and mowing her lawn well into her 80's. She loved sports, playing high school baseball on the boy's team as a young woman, and later golfing with her husband Frank and friends. She was also an avid Portland Trailblazer fan. She maintained her witty sense of humor, great laugh, and positive attitude to the end. Betty had a full life.
Betty is survived by her four children, daughters Leslie Terpin of Brea, CA and Lynne Hall of Keizer, OR, sons Mark (Karen) Terpin of Salem, OR and Steven (Cynthia) Addams of Keizer, OR, and son-in-law, Ron Hall of Tigard. Grandchildren Carley (Wayne) Covey, Jamie (David) Griffith, Angela (Scott) Daniels, Sarah Terpin (partner, Roscoe Myrick), and Ian (Kaitlan) Terpin and ten great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and brothers John Meyer, William Meyer, Frederick Meyer, and George Meyer and her sister Margaret Berman.
There will be a private gravesite ceremony assisted by Restlawn Funeral Home. Family, friends, and all who knew Betty are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Willamette Heritage Center Dye House on Sunday, March 1 from 1:00 to 4:00. Donations may be made to Marion/Polk Food Share.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020