Betty (Conder) Budden
February 17, 1934 /
January 6, 2020
Betty was born to Roy and Margarete Conder in Whitter, CA. Betty was two years old when the family moved to Valdez, AK. Betty married the love of her life Sidney Budden and years later they moved to Fairbanks, AK. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Sidney in 1983, and returned to the Budden Ranch in Red Bluff, CA. Betty is survived by her three children Rick (Marcie), Shane (Melissa) and Starla Budden. Eight grandchildren, Ten great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery Friday the 17th, 2020 at 11 a.m.. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Shane and Melissa Budden 20845 Lopeman Dr., Red Bluff, CA. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020