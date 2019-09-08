Services
Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home
1100 Kelly Ave
The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 296-3234
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4 Daughters Irish Pub
126 W Main St
Medford, OR
Betty Burroughs Warren


1923 - 2019
Betty Burroughs Warren Obituary
Betty Burroughs Warren

Eagle Point - October 12, 1923 - August 29, 2019

Betty passed away peacefully into our Lord's hands on August 29th, 2019 at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Oregon. Her passing followed complications of recovery of a fractured hip while on vacation in the area.

Betty was born on October 12th 1923 to Ralph and Della Burroughs in Salem Oregon. She graduated from Salem High School in 1941.

Betty was the Beloved wife of the late William Lee Warren. The loving mother of David Warren, Bill Warren and Pamela Corliss. Cherished grandmother of Nicolette Corliss, Chereen Carter, Alaina Resnik, Robert Corliss and Molly Warren. She shared the love of 11 great grandchildren, family spouses and many extended family and friends.

A private family Memorial will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 12th 2019, (her 96th birthday) at 4 Daughters Irish Pub, 126 W Main St, Medford Oregon, from 1-4 p.m. for family and friends.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 8, 2019
